Lahore (PR): Descon Technical Institute (DTI) collaborated with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) to conduct a seminar on the significance of health safety & environment (hse) in industry.

With real-time industry examples, the participants, which included students and faculty members of various Engineering departments, were briefed on the importance of Safety procedures.Special focus was given to the Oil and Gas industry, as the sector has a higher risk factor due to the sensitivity of production processes and thehigh-risk tasks involved.

The attendees were then given a briefing on the status of DTI as an approved Centre for NEBOSH Certification &the benefits that students could gain from taking NEBOSH through them. Other safety-related courses offered by DTI such as the Safety Inspector and IOSH Managing Safely were also discussed.