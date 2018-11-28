Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had always given importance to women, fought for their rights and gave her life for the people and the country.

This he observed while addressing at launching of 16 days activism of Provincial Plan regarding celebrating ‘Safe Women – Strong Society’ International Day of elimination of violence against women organised by Women Development Department Sindh in collaboration of Legal Rights Forum (LRF) at Sindh Assembly Building here.

Durrani said that there has been a lot of work on women rights under women kiosk in Sindh Assembly. “As a speaker, I gave maximum time to women legislators so that they could show their responsibilities towards women issues and other matters regardless of party affiliation,” he added.

He highlighted the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto towards the women and other human rights issues at all level. He reminded that during visit of abroad, she projected the women’s folk through her struggle during her political career. The speaker emphasised the need to struggle for the women rights. “We are proud that many neutral forums have declared Sindh Assembly the first number assembly across the country as it done fair amount of legislation,” he added.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, describing the 16 days activism under Provincial Plan has said that more than 100 programs and events are being held during the plan from 25th November to 10th December. “12 different NGOs are collaborating and 180 countries are celebrating the International Day.

On the occasion Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said that the provincial assembly has also the ideal status in the legislation against other provinces because there is no element of discrimination as Sindh is the land of Sufis.

“After legislation, there is need to implement it in true spirit and letter. The PPP has always given importance to the women as many programs and initiatives were made for their benefit and welfare,” he concluded.