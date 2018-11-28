Share:

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) helped an istani expatriate in getting back his three properties worth Rs 120 million. Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Akhtar said here Tuesday that Sharjah-based Pervaiz Ahmad lodged a complaint that he had been sending money to his real brother for investment purpose for the last 18 years. His brother had purchased properties in different parts of Lahore but possession was not being handed over to him. The complaint was referred to Deputy Director Faisal Atta Khan Baloch for further proceedings, and as a result of efforts of the OPC team, an agreement was reached between the relevant parties about the transfer of properties to its original owner. Pervaiz Ahmad has thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the OPC team for providing timely help in getting back his properties.