LAHORE - National Youth Peace Festival 2018 and National Tax Justice Youth Film Festival in collaboration with Oxfam Pakistan was held here on Tuesday.

The objective of the festival is to create awareness among youth to encourage ‘Direct Tax’ cultural lawmakers participated in opening ceremony of festival.

Students from all over the country attended film festival and 19 short-films and documentaries were shortlisted to be screened for contest with content theme to depict and highlight tax-related issues.

During his welcome remarks Adeel Qaiser, Program Director of Oxfam in Pakistan, said, “Pro-poor tax laws and legislation along with a fair tax system can only lead to better Pakistan. It is the duty of every citizen of Pakistan to pay their fair share of tax; as it is the duty of the government to make sure that the tax is spent in a way that benefits the poor.”

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid joined the event at fight inequality talks while MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MPAs SaniaAashiq and Uzma Kardar went on say that ‘Tax-System’ in part of world is considered very technical but ‘National Tax Justice Youth Film Festival’ is being arranged to aware youth over injustices and exploitations on part of country’s leadership. Tax-collection should be disbursed in right directions including education and health instead of liquidating on securities and luxuries of elite leadership.

Later, renowned singer and social activist, Jawad Ahmed stated that in Pakistan, political leadership has been doing politics on pretext of welfare of the poor and it never bothered to devise policies in the interest of common men. He has also launched his new song “Yeh Tera Na Mera HAi” focused on inequalities in society. Guest Speakers also distributed prizes among winning students of documentary and short-film contest.In second half on eight inequalities experts and young activist did talks.

All talks were sole focused on the inequalities in society and how we fight against these inequalities.