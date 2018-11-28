Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has pleaded the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for summoning all the foreign witnesses of a case pertaining to the murder of MQM leader Imran Farooq.

ATC on Tuesday resumed the hearing of the case and summoned the prosecution witnesses on the plea of Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz for the next date of hearing which was earlier fixed for November 19 and 27, but did not appear before the court.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand has fixed the next date of hearing as November 30 for arguments on the prosecutor’s plea.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali had been indicted in the case while four others were declared Proclaimed Offenders.

Two of the suspects, Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali have already recorded their confessional statements before a magistrate, alleging that the slain MQM leader was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM”.

Shamim confessed that Farooq’s murder was allegedly a ‘birthday gift’ for the MQM founder, while Syed Mohsin stated that he took part in the crime because he was promised a position in the MQM’s London Secretariat. Imran Farooq was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010 in UK.