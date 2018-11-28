Share:

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle unearthed and sealed an illegal gateway exchange and arrested three culprits here on Tuesday. The FIA NR3C, on a tip-off, raided an illegal gateway exchange established in Multan city. Three culprits operating the illegal gateway exchange were arrested besides recovery of illegal gateway, internet device and software. The FIA sealed the gateway exchange and nabbed culprits were being interrogated after registration of a case against them.