ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has advised all petrol pumps and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to ensure provision of neat lavatories facility at their outlets with prominent display ‘washroom’ signboard under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme. “Directives have been circulated to all the outlets operating in the capital for strict compliance of the new regulations regarding cleanliness of washrooms,” official sources told APP here Tuesday.

The district administration has also asked to both petrol and CNG stations to display Labour Registration Certificate and follow minimum wages fixed by the government for eight-hour work.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Islamabad Mehreen Baloch inspected three petrol filling stations along with Labour Inspector Mohsin and issued warning over the rules and standards violations with regard to measuring and quality of petroleum products. Moreover, the officials sealed Al-Wahid PSO filling station on Kashmir Highway, Al-Riaz filling station and HASCOL pump Tarnol Phatak, while warning have been issued to Khan Filling Station TOTAL pump Golra More on such violations. Sharing details, the officials said three nozzles of Al-Wahid filling station whose petrol measurement fell 5-10 ml short of one litre mark were sealed while three nozzles showing deficiency in Al Riaz filling station were also sealed. The sources said the district administration had issued warning to Khan filling station with directions to fix faulty nozzles not measuring properly.

Besides, it warned two petrol pumps over sale of petrol and diesel in bottles and gallons. When contacted, a senior official in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said the gauges on the dispensers of petrol pumps and CNG stations are regularly monitored for accuracy by the Weight and Measurement Departments of each province under the Weight and Measurement Enforcement Rules, 1976. The department of each province, he said, under Rule 9 (4) of the said rules calibrates the gauges at the petrol pumps and CNG stations and issues a certificate for the period of one year or on biannual basis.

Whereas the official said that OGRA carries out random inspection of the petrol pumps of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in the best public interest, and carries out annual safety inspection of operational CNG outlets to ascertain compliance to CNG Rules, 1992 Standard code of practice as well as to monitor the accuracy of their filling units and calibration less filling and takes action.