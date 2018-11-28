Share:

GILGIT - The Gilgit Baltistan government has approved provision of weather allowance to the employees of the government from November, said an official release here Tuesday.

The GB Finance Department in a letter to the AG Office directed payment of the weather allowance to the employees in November 2018 salary. The Finance Department has released Rs471 million budget under the head of weather allowance to the employees.

It merits a mention here that the weather allowance provided to the employees from November-February was abolished by the last government.