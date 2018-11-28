Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was committed to promote private sector, investment, ease of doing business and growth of manufacturing sector.

He was talking to various delegations of investors at his house. Coca-Cola Regional Director Orthun Kostem informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that the company would be bringing in another $ 200 million direct investment in the country in coming years.

Leading a delegation Mr Kostem met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed with him the company’s short and long-term investment plans in Pakistan.

Coca-Cola shared that they have already invested over $500m in past 5 years and plan to invest another $200m in the coming years. “This will create new jobs, support ancillary industries and help the government earn incremental revenue through taxes, as the business grows further,” he said.

The delegation expressed confidence in current government and hoped that Coca-Cola’s investment will encourage other international companies to invest in Pakistan.

The delegation also discussed some issues including the taxes and black economy that are hampering industry’s growth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Coca-Cola’s confidence in Pakistan and assured his Government’s complete support for investors’ agenda. He shared his vision to make Pakistan a regional economic hub.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood was also present during the meeting. Also present in the meeting were Rizwan Khan, John Galvin, Servet Yildrim, Fahad Qadir, Hasan Adnan, Faisal Hashmi and Murad Akram.

Meanwhile, a Suzuki company delegation also met with the prime minister. The firm will build a second plant of the company to produce additional one lakh cars per year, Global Chairman Suzuki Company Osamu Suzuki told the prime minister.

The delegation included Osamu Suzuki, Global Chairman Suzuki, Kinji Saito, Masafumi Harano, Shigeo Takezawa, Yusuke Katto and Shafiq A Shaikh. Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai was also present during the meeting.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about the existing investment of Suzuki Motors Corp and the future investment plans in the country. The Prime Minister was also apprised about the plan for construction of second plant by the company to manufacture additional 100,000 vehicles per year.

The prime minister while appreciating contribution of Suzuki Motors in the automobile sector said that the present Government is committed to private sector development, investment promotion, improving ease of doing business and growth of manufacturing sector.

He assured the delegation of continued support of the Government towards availing the existing business opportunities in the country.

Earlier, Pakistan’s car industry giant Suzuki has announced plans to increase the production capacity of its Karachi plant owing to increasing demand. According to officials the capacity of existing plant will be enhanced and a separate new plant will be installed at the existing facility at Karachi.

“This year Pak Suzuki will be producing around 144,000 units in line with the market demand. In next couple of years, we will be touching the production capacity of our plant of 150,000 vehicles per year,” said Masafumi Harano, MD and CEO of Pak Suzuki, while addressing a ceremony held for the celebration of 2 million vehicles line-off at the plant site.

Officials said that a new separate plant of 100,000 vehicles per year capacity is also under consideration after which the total production capacity of the company will shoot to 250,000 vehicles per year.

Chief guest Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM, appreciated the company for producing 2 million vehicles in Pakistan and termed it it a historical and remarkable achievement. He said it is time to take Pakistan auto industry to a new level and emphasized that its global supply network of the company which made it happen.

Advisor extended full government support in the expansion endeavors of the company.

Government will provide all the incentives and benefits required and the company deserve for setting up a brand new plant with an investment of USD 460 million, the advisor said.

Addressing the participants Osamu Suzuki, Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan said that he is really grateful to staff, vendors, dealers and support of the Government, without which 2 million vehicles production could not have been possible.

He said Suzuki was the first to enter in Pakistan automobile industry and will to contribute more to the development of Pakistan auto industry.