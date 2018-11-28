Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh’s Youth & Volunteer Department Tuesday organised a Grand Youth Convention 2018 to discuss the youth’s contribution towards making Pakistan prosperous and stable.

The participants belonged to various renowned education institutions, schools, colleges and universities. The management of Akbar Public School made the arrangement for the convention along with youth & volunteer department of Pakistan Red Crescent, Sindh.

The participants of the convention lauded the healthy activities of crescent movement in Pakistan, particularly in the Sindh province.

Speakers described various aspects of youth stability and prosperity of Pakistan. They were of the view that youth stability is the prime to achieve the goal.

“Thus, the organizers have chosen a good topic to discuss the youth convention and hoped that the youth & volunteer department of Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh will continue to march on the path of highlighting the energies of youth and nation building.”

Red Crescent Society Sindh’s Secretary Kanwar Waseem urged the youth to come forward and bring stability among themselves.

Dr Ghulam Khawaja, the Principal of school and organizer of youth convention Atif Hussain highlighted the main features of the convention and thanked the audience for making the convention a success.

Red Crescent Society Sindh specially thanked the school management for its assistance in organizing the convention. The shields and certificates of merit were later distributed.