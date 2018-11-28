Share:

MOSCOW:- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned the authorities of Greece and Greek Cyprus against “reckless” behavior in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that actions undermining hydrocarbon exploration by Turkey were dangerous. “The reckless behavior of Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration by receiving support from several European states has become a threat and danger primarily for themselves ... As Turkey, we will not make the slightest concession from our theses neither in the eastern Mediterranean or any other region,” Erdogan said.