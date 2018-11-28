Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said that Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings were relevant for all ages as he preached love for humanity, religious harmony, human rights and peace.

Addressing an international seminar regarding 549th Baba Guru Nanak Janam Din Celebrations 2018, organized by Dayal Singh Research and Culture Forum Lahore at Governor House, Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all its neighbours, adding that India should reciprocate the feelings and work for regional peace as per the teachings of Sikhs’ founding Guru.

Punjab Governor said that teachings of Baba Guru Nanak inspired humanity to follow the path of respect for all

irrespective of caste and creed.

The Governor said that Pakistan government always welcomed the Sikh pilgrims from all over the world to attend the birth celebrations, adding that Pakistan was a peace loving country and all citizens enjoyed religious freedom without discrimination.

Sarwar said minorities in Pakistan could celebrate their religious events with full freedom. The pilgrims reached here would get the message of peace, love and tolerance, he maintained. The Governor said Pakistan was the safest country for minorities to live their lives in tranquillity. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay a foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow as it would be a gift from the government of Pakistan to Sikh community.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan put in place exemplary measures to better facilitate Sikh pilgrimage.

Chaudhry Sarwar said all issues including visa process and others faced by the Sikh pilgrims would be resolved at the earliest.

Earlier, the Sikh pilgrims appreciated the arrangements taken by the Pakistan government to facilitate them and said that Sikh pilgrims brought with them the message of peace, friendship and harmony to Pakistan and receive a very friendly response from the people here.

Dayal Singh Research and Culture Board Ehsaan Nadeem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Tara Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Sardar Amarjeet Singh, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee ex-president Sardar Paramjeet Singh, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee member Sardar Raminder Singh and other Sikh pilgrims were present on the occasion.