SHEIKHUPURA - Two lady doctors and a nurse were suspended over negligence after a woman gave birth to child outside emergency of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Muridke here on Tuesday.

According to details, a woman identified as Safeena and mother of four children was shifted to THQ Hospital Muridke due to labour pain. However, the hospital staff used delaying tactics in admitting the woman due to which she gave birth to child outside emergency of the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Mian Muhammad rushed to the hospital soon after receiving information of the incident. He suspended gynaecologist Dr Farhana, WMO Dr Anum, a nurse Samia and sought an inquiry report form THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Adnan within three days.