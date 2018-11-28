Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): Landa, commonly known as poor and white collars' satisfaction, is swiftly losing its market for high prices and availability of export leftovers at local markets and online at comparatively better rates. The markets are witnessing influx of those garments that for some reasons could not be imported or rejected by the buyers and manufactures sell them to local whole-sellers at throw away prices. “I came into this business two years ago out of the blue as one of my friend's (a factory owner) whole lot of products manufactured on order to import abroad could not be picked by the importer. I purchased his export leftovers and received a very encouraging public response and earned handful of profit,” said Raja Imran, a trader. He said, “I actually own my own brand of ready-made replicas but this opportunity proved a good omen for me to deal export leftovers.” He said every major city had export leftovers outlets which were now also coming from China.

and the number of these outlets was ever increasing in the country for their affordability and quality.

“Landa is not a cheaper option now, which remained over the years, and people look for new leftovers, available comparatively at low prices,” Saleem Ali a shopkeeper at Saddar’s Landa Bazaar said. He said his business was not that good enough now as it was in recent past.

Miss Saadia, a doctor in Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi said leftover products in winter was his ultimate choice as they were manufactured in accordance with the international standard and low price and also brand new stuff.

She said people could not afford to buy these international brands with actual price so they searched in hand-me-down items or go for the local production and leftovers were a blessing for them. But with the advent of left behind material shops their problem has been resolved as these were fresh and economical too, she said.

Rashid Butt, a teacher by profession said, “I am relieved due to these shops as I can buy enough good clothes for my whole family moreover I manage their purchase in my budget as well.”

“There are particular international brands such as Mark and Spencer, Tommy Hilfiger, Alcott, which remained out of my reach until last year but at present I can wear those beautiful top brand pullovers as well,” Sara Kamal a college student said.

“I never wanted to buy smelly and worn jerseys from used items market, but I was compelled to purchase, said a house wife Hina Saddiqui. I am pleased to buy from newly settled shops of firsthand warm clothes (leftovers)and minor invisible defect which cannot be detected from a naked eye is not a problem for me” she explained.