KARACHI - Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU) Ghulam Murtaza on Tuesday briefed and directed SSU commandos to stay vigilant to face any untoward situation in the wake of ongoing defence exhibition IDEAS under the directives of Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and Sindh DIGP Operations Maqsood Ahmed.

According to police spokesperson, the security of foreign dignitaries, industrialists and traders, important routes, vital installations and suburbs of expo centre has been ensured by deploying SSU commandos in wake of ongoing exhibition which will last from 27 to 30th November 2018.

The commandos will assist the local police in maintaining peace and tranquility in different areas as well as to initiate timely action against the miscreants if they tried to disturb the law and order situation, said the spokesperson, adding that besides, the commandos of Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team equipped with latest weapons and communication system will remain alert round the clock as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation if created by the terrorists and hardened criminals.