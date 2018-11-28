Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The homework for the establishment of South Punjab province has been completed, and Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an important decision about it during November.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi during a visit to RY Khan district on Tuesday.

He said that former Punjab chief minister and his cabinet filled their pockets from metro bus and orange line projects, and there was no transport minister during last 10 years. He announced that he would introduce an inter city double road project in all districts of South Punjab to address the transport problems of the public. He added that the government was planning to start a Speedo Bus Service within the district with the collaboration of private transport sector, and there would be a driving school in each district including latest laboratories for public and goods transport examinations.

The minister also visited the Daewoo and Faisal Movers bus terminals, and instructed Sadiqabad Municipal Committee chief officer to address unsatisfactory conditions on the bus stands. He said that he would visit the district again after three months, and listen to the complaints of passengers and transporters.

It is to be noted that no lawmaker and office-bearer of the ruling party welcomed and accompanied the minister during his visit to RY Khan and Sadiqabad despite requests from the district administration to welcome the minister.