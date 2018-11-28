Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that IDEAS 2018 was meant to pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international partners.

This he said on Tuesday while delivering welcome speech at a reception he hosted for the participants of 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, (IDEAS) 2018, here at Mohatta Palace.

He said that it was a matter of great honour and pride for Sindh government to be the continuous host of IDEAS since its beginning in year 2000 at Karachi. “Indeed, it reflects everlasting patronage and affection of people of Karachi with this mega national event of Pakistan,” he said.

Shah said Karachi, the host city of IDEAS is always alive to thriving business activities at home and abroad. “With vibrant population of more than 79 million, improved law and order situation, as well as governance and security, Karachi has now become a perfect destination for profitable businesses and trade,” he said added in this regard, Sindh government was committed to provide all out support and facilitation for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade.

The chief minister said that this gathering of large number of guests from across the world at this elegant Mohatta Palace indeed reflected our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with the international fraternity. He added that the most fascinating and mesmeric edifice of 1927, Mohatta Palace was the symbol of warm affection and hospitality of Sindhi culture.

“I am sure today’s evening will stay long in your memories whenever you will recount your visit and stay in Pakistan for IDEAS 2018,” he said.

The chief minister said “Pakistan’s defence industry today comprises a wide range of technologies, well trained human resource and infrastructure”. He added in this regard, our defence sector industry was another area of wide cooperation and opportunities for both local and foreign investment. He also said in addition, we believe that Public-Private Partnership was another area of cooperation which could lay a strong foundation for growth of the defence industry as well socio-economic development of the country. In this regard, our government would continue to provide safe and secure environment for enhanced business activities. He also said our industrial complex and commercial centers offered wide areas of joint ventures and cooperation. “We believe alone we may go fast but together we will go far,” he said.

Shah said that hosting this edition of innovation and excellence was indeed testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and commercial exchange.

“I must say that IDEAS 2018 is meant to pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international partners,” he said and added on the other hand, it would also further accelerate the commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and OEMs from within Pakistan and abroad. “I am confident that this event will be of great value to all the participants,” he concluded.