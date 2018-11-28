Share:

LAHORE - Jubilee Insurance and Barry’s carved out sensational victories in the opening matches of the Lahore Open Polo Championship here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Jubilee Insurance thrashed BBJ Pipes by 8-2. Raja Temur Nadeem and Edward Banner Eve hammered a hat-trick each while Aun Rizvi and Turab Rizvi contributed one goal each for the winning side while from the losing side, Bilal Haye and Ahmad Bilal Riaz hit one goal apiece.

Raja Temur Nadeem struck the only goal of the first chukker to provide Jubilee Insurance 1-0 lead. Jubilee thwarted three more goals in the second chukker to stretch their lead to 3-0. Raja Temur banged in a brace and Edward Banner struck one. Bilal Haye converted one for BBJ Pipes to reduce the lead to 3-1.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Jubilee, who added three more in their total tally to take unassailable 6-1 lead. Turab Rizvi, Raja Temur and Edward contributed one goal apiece. In the fourth and last chukker, Aun Rizvi and Edward thwarted one goal each to make 8-1 while Ahmad Bilal Riaz struck one to finish the match 8-2.

In another match of the day, Barry’s outclassed Newage/Diamond Paints by 5-1. Hamza Mawaz Khan smashed in a hat-trick while Nicholas Pepper banged in a brace. The only goal from the losing side came from Alman Jalil Azam. Besides Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana and execute committee members, players and their families and a great number of polo enthusiasts witnessed the big-scoring matches.