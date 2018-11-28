Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the establishment of Kartarpura corridor is a historic step.

“This initiative will strengthen peace effort in wake of birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak”, he said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

The CM said that Punjab government had always provided all possible facilities to Sikhs and establishment of Kartarpura corridor was a step in this direction.

“The credit goes to the PTI government. Prime Minister Imran Khan is an ambassador of peace and supports peaceful relations with the neighbours. PM Imran Khan had taken peace initiative with India immediately after coming into power.”

He said that the corridor was a way forward to move ahead the Pakistan-India relations and this would help to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries. “The corridor is a bridge to improve bilateral relations and Pakistan has again proved with it attitude that Pakistan is a peace loving country in the region.”

Condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of Rahim Bakhsh, a guard of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In a condolence message, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. He also condoled the death of mother of Moin Habib Khan, former deputy director general of IB.