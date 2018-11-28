Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan would organize one-day seminar on trade and investment cooperation between two countries to promote the trade and investment opportunities existing in different sectors. The investment conference would he held here on November 29 (Thursday) which is likely to be attend by a large number of local as well as investors from the Kazakhstan, said an senior official of the Embassy of Kazakhstan here on Tuesday.– APP

The Astana International Finance Center would brief the participants about trade, investment and tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan, where as Managing Director Pak-Caspian Malik Tariq Hayat would brief about good shipping issues.

The investment conference would also discuss the perspectives of trade and economic cooperation between both the countries.