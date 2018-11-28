Share:

ISLAMABAD - Besides directing for addressing issues facing the livestock sector Prime Minister Imran Khan approved establishment of model agriculture produce market in Lahore to help revitalise the agriculture sector and benefit the farmers. Imran on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the potential and the issues related to livestock, backyard poultry, small and medium dairy farms and the Agriculture Produce Markets in the country.

He directed that a comprehensive plan be chalked out to address the issues related to the livestock sector. He also approved a proposal for establishment of a model Agriculture Produce Market in Lahore which would serve as a model and would be replicated in other parts of the country to facilitate farmers in their agricultural produce.

Imran was informed about there exists huge potential in the livestock sector especially the export of meat to China and the Gulf countries. It was informed that creation of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMT) Free Zones in the country and incentivizing saving and calf fattening programmes could significantly help in realising the country’s potential in livestock sector. Imran was also briefed on the potential in backyard poultry and small and medium dairy farms.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues related to Agriculture Produce Markets and how the farmers were being exploited by the monopolies created due to dysfunctional Market Committees.

A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister on the plans to put in place legal framework besides upgrading 76 agriculture produce markets in 24 districts with infrastructure development, relocate 9 markets and establishment of 6 new markets in the next five years. Prime Minister briefed on revision of master plan of Federal Capital. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting at Prime Minister’s office about the issues relating to Islamabad.

SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, Secretary Interior Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali, IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar and other senior officers attended the meeting. Secretary Interior briefed the Prime Minister about various short and mid-term initiatives to transform federal capital into a model City, the progress towards revision of Master Plan of the Capital and the successes made so far in anti-encroachment and drive against land/qabza mafia in the capital. He also briefed the Prime Minister about various initiatives being taken to improve access to service delivery and ensuring responsive governance in the Federal capital.

The Prime Minister was informed that significant progress has been made towards anti-encroachment drive. Besides retrieval of 75 acres land in Tumair, 114 Kanal at Margalla foot hills, land of Botanical Garden has been recovered and handed over to the Ministry of Climate Change.

The Prime Minister was informed that besides clearing the markets from the encroachers, green areas annexed by the houses in various sectors of the Capital would also be cleared in the next few days.

The Prime Minister was informed that a system of holding Khuli-Kachehris in all four zones of the Capital has been started in order to receive and address the complaints of the citizens against land/qabza mafia.

It was informed that computerisation of land record and Computerised Complaint Management System was being put in place to address illegal land grabbing issues.

On improved access to service delivery, it was informed that the number of Facilitation Centers was being increased to five, from the existing one center, to help citizens in accessing government services.

Besides, technology was being employed for redressal of the issues and getting the feedback on the service delivery.

About the action against drug mafia, especially around the educational institutions, the Prime Minister was informed that so far 117 cases of narcotics have been registered in the last 25 days. It was informed that besides proactive action by ICT Police and ANF, comprehensive plans have been prepared to get the support of the citizens especially the parents of students to curb drugs from the capital.

The Secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about various other initiatives including the plans for redoing of major parks of the capital and addressing the issue of water for the residents of the capital.

IG Police also briefed the Prime Minister about issues relating to Islamabad police.