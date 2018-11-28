Share:

LAHORE - Lodhran annexed the FFC Sona 7s Rugby Championship title after thrashing Muzaffargarh by 28-0 in the final while Fort Abbas won the Boys U-16 Championship and Karachi bagged Girls U-18 Championship title.

Three events, including men’s 7s, boys u-16 and girls u-18, were conducted in the Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) endorsed FFC Sona Championships. A great number of participation was witnessed in the championships, where after tough fights, the finalists were decided and the best teams succeeded in clinching titles in their respective events.

In the men’s 7s rugby final, Lodhran played superbly against Muzaffargarh and outclassed them in every department to win the title. Shahbaz struck two tries for the winners while Riaz and Shahzad contributed with one try each. In the boys under-16 final, Fort Abbas routed Lodhran by 15-5. For Fort Abbas, Umair scored two tries and Shahzad contributed one while from the losing side, the only try was scored by Hassan. In the girls under-18 final, Karachi overwhelmed Fort Abbas by 5-0 to land the title. Kashaf struck the only try of final for Karachi. FFC Goth Machi Resident Director Brig (R) Toufeeq Tahir graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and he, along with Pakistan Rugby Union Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, distributed prizes among the winners.

Fawzi also thanked the FFC Sone for sponsoring the event, which will certainly help in unearthing and promoting rugby talent across the country.