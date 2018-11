Share:

FIA Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore has arrested accused Kafayat Khan involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala. According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Waris building near Mochi Gate here on Tuesday and arrested Kafayat Khan for illegal business of hundi/hawala. The team also recovered Pakistani rupees 50,000, mobile phone, receipts/ledgers of hundi/hawala. Further investigation was underway.