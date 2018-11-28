Share:

KARACHI - A man was stabbed to death inside his house in Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the body of a 35-year-old man was found from an empty house located at Abdullah Gabol Goth. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.

Police officials said that deceased was later identified as Munir Ahmed who was a fruit vendor, adding that he used to live alone. According to SHO Ishtiaq Ghauri, the victim’s friends informed the police about the incident after he did not come to meet them as per routine.

, adding that unidentified persons entered the victim’s house and escaped after killing him.

The officer said that unidentified persons beaten him up so badly and later stabbed him to death. Deceased hailed from Bhawalpur. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.