KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said to motorbike riders using Shara-e-Faisal that work on separate motorcycle lane on this corridor was started with the sign and direction for bike riders to use this lane, therefore they should use this lane which is exclusively allocated for them.

He said this on an inspection of the separate lane for motorcyclist at main artery of the metropolis. Traffic police would impose heavy fine on violators of this rule on Shara-e-Faisal, he said.

The mayor said that this being done here to make this corridor a model main road in the city, adding that this work will complete soon. In the initial phase from Metropole Hotel to Malir Halt of this major artery separate lane was being made for bike riders and with the success of this experiment more important roads will also have this rule.

He said to motorcyclists to ensure using this lane and always wear helmet for their protection. He said that lane marking and installation of lane board and speed limit board will also be done here to make it a model corridor.

Wasim also directed concerned department for tree plantation and greenery alongside Shara-e-Faisal to make it more beautiful and environment friendly.

The anti-encroachments drive at the main and internal arteries of Burns Road which was continued for last four days was completed on Tuesday evening and now lifting of debris was also started.

Till late night on Tuesday many trucks loaded with debris were dispatched from the site. On Wednesday the anti-encroachments staff will remove the encroachment from foot paths at Denso Hall, Medicine Market, Khori Garden and adjoining areas for which the trader’s community was already informed by the anti-encroachments department of KMC.

The anti-encroachments operation was entered into 23 day which was initiated on the orders of the Supreme Court. The drive was supervised by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman who personally monitoring all actions. The commissioner said that this action will be carried on till the removal of all encroachment from parks, drains and foot paths in the city.

He said that the people and business community should cooperate in this so they could be saved from any loss. He said that residents and shopkeepers have also themselves doing removal of encroachments. He said that all civic organisations are implementing the Supreme Court’s orders and the action against encroachments was being taken impartially which is being carried out jointly by the KMC, district administration, rangers and police.

district municipal administration, cantonment boards, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, SSGC and K-Electric.

He said that this operation being conducted successfully due to strong coordination among all organisations.