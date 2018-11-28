Share:

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presided over a meeting which reviewed four proposed bills for introducing reforms in the public health sector. These bills included Punjab Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act, Prevention of Thalassemia Bill, Security of Healthcare Personal Bill and Punjab Regional and District Health Authorities Act.”These new legislation will enhance working capacity of health sector,” Dr Yasmin hoped. She also directed for special focus on setting up Mother and Child hospitals at five districts.