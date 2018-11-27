Share:

RAWALPINDI- Government College for Girls Dhoke Elahi Buksh here on Tuesday organized a ‘Mehfil e Milad’ to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW). The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamad-e-Baritallah and Na’at recited by the students with utmost devotion. On the auspicious occasion, Principal Mamoona Yasmeen highlighted the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She emphasized that following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the need of hour. The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with Dua.

Everyone present at the Milad prayed to Almighty for peace, progress and prosperity not only for our own country but for the entire Muslim Ummah.