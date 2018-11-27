Share:

LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus will drop her collaboration with Mark Ronson on Thursday.

The 26-year-old singer will team up with the ‘Uptown Funk’ musician on a brand new track which will be released this week, as they both took to social media this week to confirm the news.

First, Mark posted a video on Twitter of a disco ball in the shape of a broken heart, which slowly spun as nine seconds of music played, which he captioned: ‘’the heartbreak era is coming....sooner than u think featuring who? ‘’

And the following day, 26-year-old Miley confirmed she was the mystery guest when she posted the same video on her Twitter account.

The caption simply featured this Thursday’s date, and Mark’s Twitter handle, as she wrote: ‘’11/29 Mark Ronson.’’

If that wasn’t enough, the duo will perform their new track live on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on December 15.

The American sketch show posted a picture on their own Twitter account with the line up of stars taking part over the next three weeks, which listed Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus as the musical guests when Matt Damon will work as the host.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Mark recently revealed he considers himself a ‘’collaborative artist’’ as he likes to ‘’bounce’’ ideas off of them, rather than sitting down to write by himself.

He said: ‘’My thing is basically purely collaborative because I rarely sit down and write by myself at the piano. Usually I’m producing an artist and sometimes you’re there to give a lot of the song, sometimes you’re there just to help with a few lyrics, be a bouncing board, give a few chords, help finish the next line. I only know that side of it.’’