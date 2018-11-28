Share:

An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of 28 accused involved in Munafa Network Marketing (MNM) scam. Accountability Court Judge, Munir Ahmad extended the remand of all accused till December 10, with a direction to produce them again on expiry of the remand term. The accused including Ahmad Sial, Nadeem, Muhammad Rizwan and others were produced before the court during the proceedings. National Accountability Bureau arrested the accused in connection with the Rs 11 billion scam. The accused cheated public at large by luring to provide Motorbikes on cheap investment of worth Rs 25,000 only. –APP