KANDHKOT - A motorcyclist was killed whereas another was serious injuries when their bike was hit with a troller here on Tuesday.

Two motorcyclists were on their way to home when they reached near grain market near highway in the limits of Kashmore police station a heavy troller coming from opposite side hit them.

As a result Khan Mohammah was killed on the spot while Lal Khan got serious injuries. Police said that it was happened due to over taking while diver of the toller was escaped from the scene whereas no case was lodged till filling of the report.

It is worthy to mention here that the majority of fatal accidents took place due to reckless driving especially careless, over speeding and over taking. It is observed that 85 percent accidents occur due to reckless driving, intoxicate condition of drivers and without any rest of driving at highways.

Government should taken proper initiatives against fake driving licenses and teenagers who are driving vehicles throughout the country.

TWO ARRESTED

Kashmore police have claimed to have nabbed two absconders besides recovering TT pistol and bullets from katcha area of Gheehalpur.

According to Kashmore police spokesman, SHO Gheehalpur Meer Baig and his team during patrolling near Dam Damo area of katcha have apprehended an absconder Wazir Ali son of Lal Khan.

Kashmore SSP Captain (r) Haider Raza said that SHO Gheehalpur caught two absconders from katcha area. He said that on tip off SHO Meer Baig held an absconder Ghulam Husaain son of Sachal Shar along with TT pistol and several bullets.

He further said that they were wanted to Kashmore police in several cases in various police stations of district. It is worthy to mention here that due to tightening security, patrolling and raids the law and order situation in entire district has improved manifold.