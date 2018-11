Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member of Sindh Assembly Mohammad Wajahat passed away on Tuesday in Karachi.

Mohammad Wajahat was suffering from cancer. He got elected from PS-94 Landhi in general elections 2018, a private news channel reported. The deceased’s funeral prayers will be offered today in Darul Uloom Korangi after Zohr prayer.