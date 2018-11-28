Share:

TUNIS/ WASHINGTON - Hundreds of Tunisian protesters marched through the capital Tunis in opposition to a planned visit Tuesday by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urging justice over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The demonstrators shouted “Go away assassin!” and held placards with slogans including “The people want Bin Salman to be judged”, “No to the killer of Yemeni children” and “You’re not welcome”. It was the second protest in as many days against the de facto Saudi ruler, who was expected to fly into Tunis from Egypt on Tuesday for talks with President Beji Caid Essebsi as part of a regional tour.

It comes as Khashoggi’s murder leads to increased scrutiny of Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s devastating war. “It’s inhuman to see an Arab leader killing his brothers in Yemen, and the murder of a journalist is the icing on the cake,” said Basma Rezgui, a teacher brandishing a red-stained saw. Saudi Arabia has faced intense global criticism over the killing of insider-turned-critic Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate on October 2.

He was reportedly dismembered in what Saudi Arabia said was a “rogue” operation, but CIA analysis leaked to the US media pointed the finger at Prince Mohammed.

His visit will be the first by a Saudi royal to Tunisia since the 2011 revolution deposed longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who fled to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi crown prince has also held talks in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on his first foreign tour since the Khashoggi affair erupted. In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised the “unshakable strategic alliance between Egypt and Saudi Arabia” during Prince Mohammed’s visit there, the state daily Al-Ahram reported Tuesday.

“The stability and security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Egypt’s security,” Sisi was quoted as saying.

Human Rights Watch has urged Argentine prosecutors to consider bringing criminal charges against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is due to join world leaders in Buenos Aires this week for the G20 summit. The New York-based rights group said it had filed a submission with Argentine prosecutors calling on them to invoke the country’s universal jurisdiction statute to prosecute the crown prince for alleged war crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

“Argentine prosecutorial authorities should scrutinize Mohammed bin Salman’s role in possible war crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in Yemen,” HRW director Kenneth Roth said. The crown prince is scheduled to attend the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pentagon chief Jim Mattis will brief US senators Wednesday on developments related to Saudi Arabia, amid mounting bipartisan concern about the kingdom, a senior Republican lawmaker said Monday.

President Donald Trump’s emphatic support of Riyadh in recent weeks has rankled some Republicans. And the continuing brutal Saudi-led war in neighboring Yemen, which has caused an urgent humanitarian crisis, has also triggered concern.

Bob Corker, the outgoing chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a Trump critic, told reporters that Pompeo and Mattis would brief the full Senate at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) in a closed-door session.

Corker said he also hoped Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel would attend.

Trump last week called Saudi Arabia a “steadfast partner” and said it was unclear whether Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was aware of the plan to kill Jamal Khashoggi, who Riyadh has acknowledged died inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

Trump has also cast doubt on the CIA’s reported conclusion that the crown prince, also known as MBS, was behind the killing.

With tensions high over Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Corker said it was crucial to “hear from the administration as to where this is going.”