ISLAMABAD-The National Police Academy (NPA) on Tuesday unveiled a state-of-the-art driving simulator, new classrooms, and security upgrades to their facility.

Together, these items will enable the NPA, Pakistan’s premier police training institution, to increase its training capacity and better develop the current and future leaders of the Police Service of Pakistan. The upgrades were unveiled at an event marking the project’s completion, where NPA Commandant Muhammad Tahir was joined by the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law-Enforcement Affairs Director, Jason Donovan and other delegates. The upgrades were made possible by 92 million rupees in funding from the government of the United States.

During remarks at the event, Director Donovan highlighted the history of partnership between the U.S. embassy and Pakistan’s police. “Today’s event marks another step in the partnership between the U.S. embassy and the NPA, and the broader law-enforcement community in Pakistan. In Pakistan, as in the United States, we depend on policemen and women to protect us.

We will continue to stand together with you, and with Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies, in your mission to protect and serve,” Donovan noted. He said that the NPA’s advanced training help senior police lead their organizations, and also highlighted the NPA’s role in providing opportunities for women in policing.

For almost 40 years, the United States and Pakistan have worked to improve citizen security and enhance police capacity across Pakistan. The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), which provided this funding, works in more than 90 countries to help combat crime and corruption; counter the narcotics trade; improve police institutions; and promote court systems that are fair and accountable, says a press release issued here Tuesday.