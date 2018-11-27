Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Oprah Winfrey is grateful her mother is ‘now at peace’.

The 64-year-old media mogul’s mom Vernita Lee passed away on Thanksgiving at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the age of 83, and the talk show legend has now thanked fans for their support and sympathy after the news was made public. Oprah shared a family photo on Instagram and wrote: ‘’Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at peace.’’

Vernita - who worked as a housekeeper throughout her life - has already been laid to rest at a private funeral.