LAHORE:- The national selection committee, headed by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur, has retained the 15-member Test squad for the third Test against New Zealand to be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to 7. The Test squad comprises M Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Baber Azam, Saad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmad (capt), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, M Abbas, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Mir Hamza.–Staff Reporter