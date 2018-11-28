Share:

ATTOCK - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a patwari red-handed while taking bribe, and registered a case against him on Tuesday. One Najeem Khan, r/o Shinka, informed the ACE officials about patwari Ali Khan whom he accused of demanding Rs65,000 from him for issuing his property documents. On the complaint of Najim Khan, a team of the ACE under the leadership of Civil Judge Kamran Zaheer Abbasi carried out a raid, and caught the accused taking bribe. A case was registered against him.