LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a committee to unearth talent and promote cricket in far-flung areas of Punjab. A special team of PCB will visit DG Khan in this regard on December 8, 9 and 10. According to spokesman to CM, trials of Under-13 players will be held on December 8, U-16 player on Dec 9 and U-19 players on December 10. The PCB team will conduct trials of players belonging to DG Khan, Taunsa and tribal areas. The elected players will be given training by PCB in Multan. Zaigham Abbas of PCB and Ghulam Murtaza of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will act as focal persons for the trials.–Staff Reporter