Karachi (PR): Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust in collaboration with Aaj Ka Random & New Louvre Art Gallery held a framed photo exhibition for supporting the trust.

Held on Sunday, the exhibition showcased the work of various contributors of the Aaj Ka Random group.

Aaj Ka Random is a group of global photography enthusiasts, who donated their framed clicks for sale. The contribution collected through the exhibition was donated to LKMWT’s Community Outreach Program. This LKMWT program is operational in different parts of the city, the aim of which is to hold regular medical camps for health awareness and prevention of diseases.

The event was graced by friends and family of renowned artist Mr. Latif Kapadia (late), along with the son of aforementioned, Mr. Ahmed Kapadia—Managing Director, Synergy Group. Other family and friends included Ms. Naeema Kapadia and Mrs. Zahra Chugtai who have been supporting the trust since long.