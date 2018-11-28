Share:

KARACHI (PR) - PIA Scouts chief Muhammad Shuaib said that aim of world scout movement is to provide youngsters a platform which they can furnish their abilities and talents and become a good citizen. He said this during his speech on closing ceremony of the 67th provincial executive committee meeting as a chief guest on Tuesday. The meeting was held under the chair of PIA General Manager and Provincial Commissioner Qamar Shamim at Provincial Headquarters Karachi. Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan presented agenda and reports on scouts activities in the meeting. According to press note secretary public relations Mehboob Qadri agenda was to discuss recommendation of last meeting, recommendations for upcoming new projects, implementations of bay laws, formation of committees for various projects, training and events and collaboration recommendations were approved.

Recommendations for sports promotions and further facilities were approved by the PIA sports board consultation at the PIA scouts cricket academy, scouts activities in the national and international level, annual training and events, public relation, financial reports were disused in the meeting and district secretaries forum meeting recommendations have been approved.