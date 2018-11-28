Share:

SIALKOT - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the newly-established campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) on Eimanabad-Sialkot Road during his visit Sialkot on Wednesday (today).

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo informed that the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at GCWU Sialkot campus.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan will land at Sialkot International Airport for onward journey to Kartarpura on Wednesday.

Mian Naeem Javaid, Chairman Sialkot international Airport's Business Development Committee, informed that the PM will discuss in details matters of mutual interest with the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and Sialkot based export tycoons during an important meeting to be held there.