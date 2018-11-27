Share:

Rawalpindi-The students of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR) have complained of substandard and unhygienic food items being sold at the eateries of the varsity.

Many students have complained of health problems due the alleged poor quality food served to them at the cafeteria points of the university. According to them, this low standard of the food items at the cafeteria would lead to their serious health problems.

They have demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to order the provincial Food Authority to obtain food samples from the eateries of the university for laboratory tests and take action against the purchase committee of the university.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, a group of students said the owners and contractors of eateries have been using rotten vegetables, meat, chicken other ingredients for preparing food in the cafeteria. This unhygienic food is also being sold to the students on higher rates, they said. p“Sometimes the students find insects, flies, small cockroaches and hair in rice and chicken biryani,” said a student enrolled in BS (Hons) program of the university. He also claimed that the contactors of the eateries entertain the near and dear ones of the management by supplying them special food. This is the reason that the management does not take any action against the contractors involved in playing havoc with the lives and health of students, he alleged.

They said they have lodged complaints with Vice Chancellor but no action has been taken.

When contacted, VC PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr M Sarwat said that the university cafeteria committee regularly checks food quality at market and addresses the complaints of students. He, however, advised the students to lodge a complaint with him at his office in case of sale of unhygenic food items. He also assured that all complaints of the students would addressed accordingly.