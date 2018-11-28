Share:

Punjab Safe Cities Authority has launched a training programme to educate police investigators about the use of electronic evidence data including video footages collected from CCTV cameras in addition to call records of helpline Rescue-15. This training course has been designed in different phases and Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors rank officials of 10 police stations will be trained in each session. They would be trained about the modus operandi of acquisition of electronic evidence data and its litigation scopes cum applications. According to a spokesman of the authority, the one-month training course is very important initiative to build the capacity of police investigators.