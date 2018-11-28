Share:

The PPP announced a movement for protecting rights of farmers in Punjab. On the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP will stage first protest in Chiniot on December 5 to be led by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira. Bilawal Bhutto has charged the government with ignoring rights of farmers and said, their plight has obliged the PPP to come to the road. Bilawal has directed the party leadership of the Chiniot to prepare for the road protest on December 5. He said the PPP stood with the farmers and would do the best to protect their rights. The PPP Punjab Information Secretary, Hassan Murtaza has said that the PPP will not remain a silent over injustices being done to farmers. He has appealed to the farmers of Punjab and Sindh to come out and join their struggle.