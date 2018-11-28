Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh over the incident of burglary at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that unknown burglars broke into the Consular Section of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka and stole computers.

He said the matter was immediately reported to Bangladesh’s police and a First Information Report was lodged. Bangladesh Foreign office was also informed and strengthened security was requested, he added.

The Bangladesh authorities had requested to carry out a thorough investigation, share a detailed report with us and bring the culprits to justice, said Dr Faisal.

The spokesperson said the burglary in Pakistan High Commission, located in a highly secure diplomatic area, was a matter of grave concern.

He said it was the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide full security to the Pakistan High Commission premises.

According to Bangladesh’s bdnews24.com, Pakistan also summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan in Islamabad on Monday to hand over a protest note, a Bangladeshi official familiar with the development told bdnews24.com.

“It was a 5-to-10 minute meeting and they [Pakistan side] softly discussed the issue. So we did not react,” said the official at the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

CCTV camera footage showed three men broke into the ground floor of the high commission through an air-cooler window on the night of Nov 22, Gulshan Police Station official Abu Bakr Siddique told bdnews24.com.

They made off with the air-cooler, three CPUs, a monitor and four UPS by a rickshaw van and an autorickshaw, the police officer said.

A case was lodged on Sunday after the officials at the high commission discovered the broken window after the weekly holidays. “We are trying to identify and arrest them,” the officer said.

“The incident of burglary at the Pakistan High Commission, in the highly sensitive diplomatic zone, is regrettable and a matter of grave concern to the diplomatic missions,” a press release of the High Commission signed by Muhammad Aurangzeb Haral, Counsellor (Press), said.

The relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan hit a new low following Islamabad’s criticism of the war crimes trial in Dhaka.