ISLAMABAD - The provinces will soon start work on formulating a policy to control the increasing population growth, as the CCI has formed national and provincial task forces in this regard.

These task forces formed at the national and provincial level will also consider the recommendations made by a task force constituted earlier on the orders of Supreme Court, as the chief justice had taken suo motu notice in a human rights case regarding the high population growth rate in the country.

The provinces, in the last CCI’s meeting, were directed to formulate a mechanism to help controlling fast increasing population growth in the country.

Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world with a population of 207.8 million. As the population grew by 146.6 per cent (since the last census in 1981) in the last 36 years.

At this rate, Pakistan’s population will double in the next 30 years as compared to an average doubling time of 60 years for other South Asian countries. The population of the country is expected to increase to 285 million by 2030.

Talking to The Nation, Minister IPC Fehmida Mirza said the provinces should perform their responsibility with proper consideration. The representatives from the provinces would seriously work in this matter as it directly linked with issues including water resources, security challenges etc.

The minister was optimistic that the provinces would come up with their recommendation on it.