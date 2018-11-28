Share:

GUJRANWALA - PML-N leader and former defence minister Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the PTI government had failed to serve in its first three months.

Addressing a press conference here, he added: “We are giving more time to the government. After the start of new year, we will give tough time to the government.”

He said that the decision of opening of Kartarpura border was best, but after the attack at Chinese consulate, Indian foreign minister should not be invited in the opening ceremony because Pakistan had suspected India’s involvement in the terrorist attack.

He said that it was not yet clear who the actual chief minister of Punjab was. “It seems someone else runs the government in Punjab,” he said, adding that the PTI government had taken 100 U-turns in its 100 days.

“Before demolishing the properties of the poor people, Bani Gala residence should have been demolished first,” he said, flaying that the encroachment campaign launched by the government was only an action for political revenge. The former minister also criticised the district administration for ignoring the elected representatives of the PML-N.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB only for cancelling illegal contract while this contract was cancelled by mutual consent, but the PTI government targeted political opponents in the name of accountability. He said that PTI high-ups, contrary to their claims, received full protocol.

Swoop on traffic law

violators underway

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Ghulam Abbas Tarar said that a vigorous crackdown on motorcyclists is underway for not wearing helmets.

Talking to media, he added that a total of 30781 challan tickets had been issued for traffic law violation.

He said that the purpose of this campaign, launched on the LHC orders, was to make the motorists adherents to the traffic rules. “Traffic education wing is busy creating awareness among the public for using helmet, and people of all walks of life are being educated through the traffic education wing.”

He said: “We have specially focused the young generation, and our traffic education wing is giving lectures at all educational institutions regarding use of helmets.” The CTO also said that action against the vehicles was also being taken for not having registration documents, and for using non-specified number plates.

He appealed to the citizens to get registered their vehicles and use only computerised number plates.