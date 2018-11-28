Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was completing 100 days but it did nothing for the betterment and social uplift of people and made only false claims.

Talking to media in premises of Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, the adviser said that the PTI government's 100 days was worst part of Pakistan’s history as people were compelled to commit suicides due to tsunami of price hike owning to government's wrong policies in the country.

He said that the PTI made tall promises with the people before coming to power but now Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet just wasting nation's time in justifying their U-turn policies.

Murtaza said that earlier the PTI had claimed to bring $200 billion to country but neither a single penny had been brought into the country nor any foreign investment in 100 days.

He said that rather constructing homes as the PTI promised to build five million houses for poor people, houses and shelters of poor people were erased in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and added that his own resistance in Banigala was illegal and required to be regularised as ordered by the chief justice of Pakistan.

Responding to Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s speech in Sindh Assembly, he said that the Sindh chief minister had been fighting for additional water share to Karachi for last two years and raised this issue on various forums including at council of common interest.

“During last two meetings of the CCI held in the PTI government, the chief minister raised the issue of 1200 cusecs additional water for Karachi,” he remarked and advised the PTI opposition leader Firdos Shamim Naqvi to check facts before making any statement.

He said that the 100 days of PTI government had increased the miseries of common men rather brought any relief for people. He said that the PTI made tall promise to create employment opportunities for youth but it had snatched bread and butter from hundreds of people by bulldozing shops and markets and only appointed close friends on lucrative positions. Responding to a question on Pakistan Quarters issue, he said that it was property of the federal government and the federal government should have stopped operation, if it was loyal to people.

To another question, Murtaza demanded from the federal government to take concrete measures for stopping the theft of Sindh waters, since the federal minister for water resources had himself accepted on the floor of house that Sindh's water had been stolen.

He said that people of Sindh had reposed their confidence due to performance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government and added that the PPP had built road network in the province and always raised voice for the people's rights.