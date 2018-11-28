Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday said that tall claims of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government were nothing but a sham.

In a statement, Khokhar, the spokesperson to the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the nation had realized in the first 100 days of PTI government that ‘prime minister select’ Imran Khan had been ‘imposed’ on this country.

“The ‘Naya (new) Pakistan’ promise of PTI has been just another futile attempt at garnering support from the public. During this government's 100 days, democratic institutions have kept on deteriorating and getting weaker,” he said.

Senator Khokhar said that the government had made new records of interfering with the police and bureaucracy.

“The country is crippling under the weight of tall claims made by the PTI government as it is nowhere near providing the promised number of jobs and houses. It's about time that the federal ministers grow out of instigating petty arguments in the assembly and Senate and focus on owning up to their responsibilities,” he added.