SADIQABAD - The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) will continue its struggles against all officers including AEOs who disrespect teachers. These views were expressed by PTU District President Khalid Chaudhry and Tehsil President on the occasion of 81st founding anniversary of the union.

They claimed that PTU stands a guarantee to teachers’ right. Officers should know that teachers are more respectful figure of the society.

They pledged the PTU will raise voice for teachers rights at all forum and will protest against exploitation of the teachers. They demanded that all teachers should be facilitated equally and their time scale promotion should be fixed.

The teachers who are on contract should be made permanent and the government should ensure their promotions according to their services, they demanded.

On the occasion, a cake was also cut to mark 81st founding anniversary of the PTU. Syed Jaffar Gillani, Miss Ghazala Munir and other office-bearers attended the ceremony.