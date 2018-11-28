Share:

The Punjab University Oriental College’s Department of Punjabi will organise Baba Guru Nanak international seminar on Wednesday (today) at Sheerani Hall (Old Campus). Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, former Law Minister Punjab Justice (r) Syed Afzal Haider and scholars from country and abroad will attend the event. Sufi Sangat and Drama will be presented in second session of the ceremony at 4pm at Al-Raazi Hall (New Campus). Separately addressing at an event, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU is introducing to resolve social problems and generate employment opportunities for its graduate. Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the students must identify the problem in their relevant area, present a solution and prepare a plan to convert it into a business activity. He said the PU administration would fund such projects which would provide employment opportunities to the students.